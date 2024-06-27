First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3815 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

