First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3815 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.