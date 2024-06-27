First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,348,000.

NASDAQ FMB remained flat at $51.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 142,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

