First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 818,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,380. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

