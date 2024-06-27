First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2987 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FPXI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 7,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

