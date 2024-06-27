First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 103,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 322,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 287,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

