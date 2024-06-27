First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.
About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
