First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.