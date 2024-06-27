First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Declares Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FTGS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 861,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,778. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

