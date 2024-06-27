First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Plans $0.80 Dividend

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
