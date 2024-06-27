First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:DVLU)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DVLU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.