First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Plans $0.27 Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2666 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $50.46.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile
