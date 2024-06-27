First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FDTS)

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4994 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

