First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.14. 23,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 27,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

