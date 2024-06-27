First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHRY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

About First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.