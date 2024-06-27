First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 11,042,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,165,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

