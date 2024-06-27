First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $10.65 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,713,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,028. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

