First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 707,933 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,144. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

