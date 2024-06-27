First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FBNC opened at $30.38 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

