FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Shares Down 3.6%

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 284,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

FireFly Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About FireFly Metals

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.

