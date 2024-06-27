Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 335,663 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,773,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 175,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 167,470 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 193,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,374. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

