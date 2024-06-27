Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.95. 1,617,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
