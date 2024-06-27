Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,383,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,747. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.