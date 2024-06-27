Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 10,925 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $63,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 281,017 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 693,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

