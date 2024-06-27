Financial Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 71.47%. Alight has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Alight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediaAlpha and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.22 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -19.24 Alight $3.41 billion 1.20 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.75

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28%

Summary

Alight beats MediaAlpha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

