Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIL. CIBC raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Price Performance

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.