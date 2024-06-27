Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.