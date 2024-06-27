Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 1,241.2% in June

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,000 shares, an increase of 1,241.2% from the May 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 4.8 %

FBASF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 32,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Featured Stories

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

