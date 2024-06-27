Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 17,094 shares.The stock last traded at $39.34 and had previously closed at $39.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrovial
Ferrovial Price Performance
Ferrovial Dividend Announcement
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Average Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.