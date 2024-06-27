Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 17,094 shares.The stock last traded at $39.34 and had previously closed at $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

About Ferrovial

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

