FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $318.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $296.19 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $296.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.72. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

