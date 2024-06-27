Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

