Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Farmhouse Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.