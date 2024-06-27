Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 196476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
