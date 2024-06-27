FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $355.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $415.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.