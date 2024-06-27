Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 2,379,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

