Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 11,371 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after buying an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 341,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

VZ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 4,809,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,780,230. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

