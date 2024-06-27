Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 193.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 1,899,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,724. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

