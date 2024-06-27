Everscale One Day Trading Volume Reaches $306,020.70 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $113.66 million and approximately $306,020.70 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,087,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,252,211 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

