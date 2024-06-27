Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 3315116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider Will Holland acquired 525,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,254.56 ($6,665.69). 12.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

