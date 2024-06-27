Ethereum Classic Price Tops $24.00 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $24.00 or 0.00038999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $115.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,542.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00632548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00118400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00271186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00074207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,694,135 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

