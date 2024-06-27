ERn Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.69. 694,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

