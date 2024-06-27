ERn Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,781,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

