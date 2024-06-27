ERn Financial LLC Sells 7,676 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,429,000 after acquiring an additional 226,691 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

