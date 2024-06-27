ERn Financial LLC Purchases 4,697 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

