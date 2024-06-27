ERn Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

