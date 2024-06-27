ERn Financial LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 171,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

