ERn Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,850,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,547,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.