ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 349,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,529. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

