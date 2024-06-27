ERn Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 1,604,208 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

