ERn Financial LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 447,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

