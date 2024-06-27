ERC20 Price Down 54.2% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $75.38 million and $7.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,579.27 or 1.00022255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00079394 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0667852 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

