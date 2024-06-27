Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 12,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,715,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,368,000 after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

